Cancel Class 10 exams: BJP state chief to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

In the letter sent on Wednesday, the saffron party chief alleged that the government was trying to subvert SEC’s functioning in order to derive political advantage in the local body elections. 

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even as the state government has announced that it would conduct the SSC (class 10) examinations from July 10, BJP state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding cancellation of the exams, fearing that the COVID-19 pandemic has entered into community transmission stage.

Noting that there was a continuous increase in the number of positive cases in the state, Kanna said, “It is feared that the pandemic has entered into the stage of community spread. In light of this, gathering of people is not desirable as it might aggravate the situation. 

In this regard, I demand the state government cancel class 10 exams as has been done by several states like Telangana. Students travelling to and crowding at exam centres is highly precarious.” Kanna sent another letter to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan seeking the latter’s intervention in ensuring that the YSR Congress government doesn’t interfere in the functioning of the State Election Commission (SEC).  In the letter sent on Wednesday, the saffron party chief alleged that the government was trying to subvert SEC’s functioning in order to derive political advantage in the local body elections. 

