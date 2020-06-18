STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu blames YSRC government for Atchannaidu’s second surgery

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday enquired about the health of former minister K Atchannaidu amid reports of reopening of his wound due to stress from prolonged travelling.

Published: 18th June 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

He called up the Superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital and sought the details pertaining to Atchannaidu’s health. The Superintendent informed him that they performed a second surgery on Atchannaidu as bleeding from the wound did not stop. He asked the GGH authorities to give him the best medical treatment.

Naidu held the YSRC government responsible for deterioration of TDLP Deputy Leader’s health and said the second surgery became necessary because he was made to sit and travel in a vehicle for 21 hours despite his delicate health after the first surgery. The TDP chief called up Atchannaidu’s family members and asked them to be bold.

TDP moves NHRC

The TDP has complained to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the ‘undemocratic and inhuman’ arrests of its leaders Atchannaidu, former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy. MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu complained about the arrest of Atchannaidu, while MLC Gowravani Srinivasulu made the complaint against the arrest of JC family members.The TDP informed the NHRC that the YSRC government was pursuing a ‘factionist rule’ and its ‘political vengeance’ was leading to gross violation of human rights in the State. False cases were being filed to harass and persecute opposition TDP leaders. Atchannaidu and JC family members were arrested as part of a politically motivated campaign, the TDP said. Police were not following principles of natural justice, it said. 

Naidu plays BC card again, condemns case against Ayyanna

Accusing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of hatching a conspiracy to weaken the emerging political leadership among BCs in the State, Naidu condemned the Nirbhaya case filed against former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu. TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu was implicated in a false case. Atchannaidu was arrested in ESI scam.

These were glaring examples of the YSRC government’s ‘atrocities’ against BC leaders, he said. In a statement on Wednesday, Naidu denounced filing of ‘false cases’  against three former BC  ministers within a span of four days. On the other hand, the State government reduced allocation for implementation of BC welfare schemes in the State. The TDP chief said that it was nothing but sadism to take revenge against the opposition TDP leaders. The BC associations should wage a united fight against the YSRC government for its ‘atrocities’, he said. 

