Sannidhi Gollas’ rights restored in TTD; TPM lauds passage of Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Temples Protection Movement lauded the passage of The Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Second Amendment) Bill 2020, which restores the hereditary rights of Sannidhi Gollas of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams.

The Bill was introduced and passed unanimously in the Assembly on Tuesday. "Other than Archakas, there are many servants in the temples who are descendants of a legacy that is centuries old. The TTD is a living example where such legacies were thoughtlessly destroyed in 1987," said Dr MV Soundararajan, convener of Temple Protection Management.

Thanking the YSR Congress government for its "bold decision", Soundararajan said, "Other hereditary offices like Nayi Brahmanas (barbers), successors of Annamayya who perform singing of Annamayya krithis every day in the temple also need to be restored."