STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh-Telangana buses to be back soon, 256 services in Phase-I

Senior APSRTC and TSRTC officials had their maiden meeting since the lockdown norms were eased to permit inter-state transport, at the RTC House in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Published: 19th June 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bus services between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to resume soon. Though a decision is expected next Wednesday, services are likely to resume in four phases, and in the first phase, the APSRTC plans to operate 256 services to Telangana.

Senior APSRTC and TSRTC officials had their maiden meeting since the lockdown norms were eased to permit inter-state transport, at the RTC House in Vijayawada on Thursday. They discussed the operational challenges and decided to resume services in four phases.

Briefing the media later, APSRTC executive director (operations) KS Brahmanandha Reddy said the Corporation started operating 168 services to Karnataka a couple of days ago. "We sent proposals to Telangana for us to operate 256 services from 13 districts in the first phase. Of them, 20 will be operated from Kurnool and Guntur, 12 from Anantapur, 10 each from Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore, five from Prakasam, and 66 from Vijayawada and other places. All services were planned based on passengers’ feedback," he said, adding that a decision on operating buses will be taken during the second round of talks, which will be held within a week.

Asked whether only passengers enrolled on the Spandana portal will be allowed to travel to Hyderabad, Reddy maintained that the matter will be taken up with Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu.

Passengers going to Karnataka can book tickets in advance on the APSRTC and KSRTC websites. However, the Karnataka government sought for passengers to register on their state’s Seva Sindhu portal. "Proof of self-registration will have to be shown to APSRTC officials before they board buses, and also to the Karnataka police at the border. Passengers will have to carry their Aadhaar," he said.

Once people book tickets online, their details will be sent to the revenue, police and health departments as part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Carrying Aadhaar mandatory

Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu said passengers will have to carry their Aadhaar when travelling to Karnataka. Details used to book tickets will be sent to the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh RTC Telangana RTC AP Telangana buses RTC House Andhra Pradesh lockdown Buses lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp