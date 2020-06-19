STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Barring two TDP MLAs, others cast votes in Rajya Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Atchannaidu couldn't cast his vote as he is undergoing treatment in hospital while Anagani Satya Prasad didn't come citing 'home quarantine'.

Published: 19th June 2020

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Barring two of the opposition TDP, all other 173 MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly cast their votes on Friday to elect four members from the state to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election.

Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K Atchannaidu could not cast his vote as he's undergoing treatment in hospital under judicial remand following his arrest last week in the ESI scam, Legislature sources said.

Another TDP member Anagani Satya Prasad did not come citing "home quarantine" while three of its rebel MLAs exercised their franchise towards the flag end of the polling process, which ended at 4 pm.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was the first to vote when polling began at 9 am.

From the TDP side, actor- legislator Nandamuri Balakrishna voted first.

For the four vacant seats, the ruling YSR Congress fielded as many candidates as it could comfortably win, given its strength of 152 in the 175175-member House.

The TDP, however, forced the election by fielding its candidate, though it is left with only 20 MLAs.

With a strength of 151 in the 175-member AP Assembly and the support of four "rebel" legislators of TDP and Jana Sena, the YSRC is comfortably placed to win all four.

Minimum 36 votes are required for a candidate to win the Rajya Sabha seat from AP.

The lone member of Jana Sena Party, Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, was said to have voted in favour of the YSRC.

Results will be declared later tonight.

