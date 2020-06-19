BJP leader Dinakar Lanka finds fault with Andhra Pradesh government's NRC resolution

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the approach of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, BJP’s Lanka Dinakar found fault with the State government for passing a resolution in the Assembly against the implementation National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

He alleged that the government passed the resolution to divert the attention of the public from its failures in the last one year. In a statement on Thursday, Lanka Dinakar said that NRC was related only to Assam and not for other parts of the country and that the same was informed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

"Why is the Jagan government confusing people by speaking about NRC, which is non-existent in Andhra Pradesh, and passing such resolution with malafide intentions to woo and satisfy some sections of people?" he questioned.

Alleging that the YSRC was provoking people by passing such resolutions, Dinakar pointed out that NPR was statutory for the census, which is necessary for providing government schemes for eligible people.

"Why are YSRC members questioning NPR when the provision of details of ancestors of the citizens is optional. If this is objectionable, then why is the YSRC government conducting door-to-door surveys through the volunteers?" he asked.