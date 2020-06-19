COVID-19 caseload in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district reaches 746

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man with travel history to Bengaluru and Hyderabad was among the 31 persons who were reported to be COVID-19 infected in Guntur district on Thursday.With fresh additions, the aggregate in the district jumped to 746.

The patient from Cheekatigalapalem of Vinukonda mandal works for a private company and returned from Bengaluru with his sister in a flight to Vijayawada. After reaching the Vijayawada airport, samples were collected from both.

Of the 43 contacts traced, 13 will be tested for COVID-19 in Vinukonda area hospital while others were directed to remain in home isolation for 14 days.