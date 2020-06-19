STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kidambi Srikanth posted as Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority deputy director

In March 2018, after his performance in international arena in 2017 where he won international tournaments, the then government appointed Srikanth as Deputy Collector.

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was earlier appointed Deputy Collector by the Andhra Pradesh government, was on Thursday posted as deputy director of AP Tourism Authority (APTA).  

Srikanth was also honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Centre for his performance. Srikanth, who completed Deputy Collector training and is waiting for posting, was on Thursday posted as the Deputy Director of APTA. Kidambi Srikanth was sanctioned On Duty facility for the shuttler to prepare for the Olympics.

Comments





