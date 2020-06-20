10,000 MW solar project to come up in 8 locations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Energy Department has identified necessary land for establishing solar parks as a part of the 10,000 megawatts (MW) mega solar project as the demand for the free nine-hour power for agriculture is set to increase significantly in the coming years. Eight locations in Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Prakasam districts have been identified for setting up the projects, according to officials.

According to the information, the officials have proposed generation plants of 800 MW in Urichintala and 2,000 MW in Mudigubba of Anantapur district, 2000MW in Pendlimarri, 500 MW in M Kambaladinne and 750 MW in Kadapa of Kadapa district, 2000 MW in Kolimigundla of Kurnool district and 1000 MW each in Chandrasekharapuram and Rudrasamudram of Prakasam district.

“We have identified the locations and a land bank of about 50,000 acres. The guidelines have also been issued for leasing out the land to interested players. We are in the process of forming tender approval committee and purchasing committee to take forward the bidding process,” an official explained. The official added that the State cabinet has recently given approval for taking forward the project and commission it at the earliest.

While the project will be taken up in two phases -- 4,500 MW and 5,500 MW -- it is estimated to cost about `45,000 crore. The evacuation works, to transmit the generated power, will also be taken simultaneously and are expected to be completed by the end of next year, another official explained.