JC Prabhakar Reddy, son sent to police custody for two days

ANANTAPUR: TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmith Reddy, arrested by Anantapur police for their alleged role in BS-III vehicles scam, were sent to police custody for two days. Prabahakar Reddy and his son are currently lodged in Kadapa Central Jail after an Anantapur court remanded them in 14-days judicial custody.

Anantapur-I town police filed a petition before the Principal Junior Civil Judge Court seeking one-week police custody of the duo for questioning. However, Principal Junior Civil Judge TH Khan sent the duo to two-day police custody.

During the hearing of the petition filed by the police, counsel for Prabhakar Reddy and his son said only one-day police custody should be allowed and the questioning should be done in Kadapa Central Jail only. But, the judge dismissed the arguments and sent the duo to two-day police custody. A team of police from Anantapur set out for Kadapa to take Prabhakar Reddy and his son into custody.