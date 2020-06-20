Police send six men to quarantine centre for not wearing masks in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur police shifted six persons to a quarantine centre for not wearing face masks while in public on Thursday evening. They were released after strict warning a day later. In the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in Anantapur town and other parts of the district, the police are focussed on creating awareness among people on the precautions that need to be taken.

However, as many continue to violate the government guidelines, a team of police and health workers began patrolling the streets. On Thursday evening, it saw a group gathered at a liquor shop near Sapthagiri Circle without wearing masks. Immediately, the police and health workers, clad in white PPE suits, shifted the six to a nearby quarantine centre in 108 vehicles, which they had brought with them. Though officials did not confirm it initially, they, later, said the step was taken to caution people, after a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

“It was done only to caution people and educate them about the need to wear masks and maintain physical distancing to prevent oneself from contracting the coronavirus. It was only done to teach them (the six men) a lesson. Those who were shifted to a quarantine centre were released today evening,” Anantapur Two-Town CI Zhaker Hussain Khan told TNIE. The policeman noted that several people were coming to the streets now that relaxations were given in lockdown.

“Many don’t follow the basic norms such as wearing masks or maintaining physical distancing. As the number of cases are on the rise, we decided to give a message and adopted the tactic,” he added.