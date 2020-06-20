STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will stand by you, Jagan Mohan Reddy assures PM Modi

On the flip side, he said, the success has attracted the envy of some forces, which are bent on destabilising the country.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in dealing with China, stating that he stands by the PM not only as YSRC president but also as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. “Whatever strategy you put in place, we will firmly stand by you,” he assured the Prime Minister. Speaking at the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in the recent border clash with Chinese soldiers and stressed the need for all parties to stand shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families.

Offering his views on the border situation, he said India’s image has taken a huge leap forward globally thanks to Modi’s leadership since 2014, and cited several diplomatic successes the country has had since, including the election of India as the non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. On the flip side, he said, the success has attracted the envy of some forces, which are bent on destabilising the country.

