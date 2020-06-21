STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 toll crosses 100-mark in Andhra; 491 cases in 24 hours take count to 8,452

Another 83 cases were reported from those who returned from other states and 18 among foreign returnees. 

Published: 21st June 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A dog takes shelter at a gas stove in front of shop at a containment zone in Tirupati.

A dog takes shelter at a gas stove in front of shop at a containment zone in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh reached 101 with five more deaths reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday. The Coronavirus  count increased to 8,452 with 491 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far.

Two deaths each were reported from Krishna and Kurnool, while one death occurred in Guntur district. Both Krishna and Kurnool, with 33 deaths each, topped the list of casualties in the State, followed by Guntur 11, Anantapur six, Chittoor and East Godavari five each, Nellore four, Praksam two, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each. 

No casualties were reported in West Godavari, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts and among those who returned from other States and foreign countries.  As per the news bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (health) on Saturday evening, 22,371 samples were tested, the highest in a single day so far. Out of them, 390 tested positive. Another 83 cases were reported from those who returned from other States and 18 among foreign returnees. 

The State Command Control Room, which had stopped giving district-wise report on COVID-19 case status, on Saturday started giving the numbers and the details of coronavirus infection among foreign returnees and people returned from other States. The highest number of cases in the last 24 hours was reported from Anantapur district. A total 97 cases were reported in the district, followed by West Godavari 65, Chittoor 51, Krishna  51, East Godavari 41, Guntur 17, Prakasam 16, Kurnool  15, Kadapa 51, Visakhapatnam 15, Nellore 6 and Vizianagaram 1. No new cases were reported from Srikakulam in the last 24 hours. 

Kurnool district, with a total of 1,247 positive cases, leads the table, followed by Krishna district with 982 cases, Anantapur  789, Guntur 742, Chittoor 515, West Godavari 498, East Godavari 485, Nellore 459, Kadapa  330, Visakhapatnam 261, Prakasam 175, Vizianagaram  78 and Srikakulam 59. So far, 4,111 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the State including 859 returned from other States and 49 foreign returnees. In the last 24 hours, 138 patients were discharged.  

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Kurnool district. A total 729 people were discharged, followed by Guntur  493, Krishna 428, Chittoor 268, East Godavari 267, Nellore 242, Anantapur 230, Visakhapatnam 151,  Kadapa 142, West Godavari 105, Prakasam 95, Vizianagaram 31 and Srikakulam  22.

The total number of active cases in the State as on Saturday 10 am is 4,240, including 647 people returned from other States and 277 from other countries. Among those who returned from other States, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra — 785. As many as 297 cases were reported from those returned from Tamil Nadu and 212 from among those who returned from Telangana. 

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases (289) were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Dubai (UAE) 10, Qatar 7, Indonesia 5, Abhu Dhabi 4, Kazakhstan 3, South Africa 3, Bahrain 3, Muscat (Oman) 1 and Sudan 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus coronavirus pandemic coronavirus death toll
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp