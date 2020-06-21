COVID-19 toll crosses 100-mark in Andhra; 491 cases in 24 hours take count to 8,452

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh reached 101 with five more deaths reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday. The Coronavirus count increased to 8,452 with 491 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far.

Two deaths each were reported from Krishna and Kurnool, while one death occurred in Guntur district. Both Krishna and Kurnool, with 33 deaths each, topped the list of casualties in the State, followed by Guntur 11, Anantapur six, Chittoor and East Godavari five each, Nellore four, Praksam two, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam one each.

No casualties were reported in West Godavari, Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts and among those who returned from other States and foreign countries. As per the news bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (health) on Saturday evening, 22,371 samples were tested, the highest in a single day so far. Out of them, 390 tested positive. Another 83 cases were reported from those who returned from other States and 18 among foreign returnees.

The State Command Control Room, which had stopped giving district-wise report on COVID-19 case status, on Saturday started giving the numbers and the details of coronavirus infection among foreign returnees and people returned from other States. The highest number of cases in the last 24 hours was reported from Anantapur district. A total 97 cases were reported in the district, followed by West Godavari 65, Chittoor 51, Krishna 51, East Godavari 41, Guntur 17, Prakasam 16, Kurnool 15, Kadapa 51, Visakhapatnam 15, Nellore 6 and Vizianagaram 1. No new cases were reported from Srikakulam in the last 24 hours.

Kurnool district, with a total of 1,247 positive cases, leads the table, followed by Krishna district with 982 cases, Anantapur 789, Guntur 742, Chittoor 515, West Godavari 498, East Godavari 485, Nellore 459, Kadapa 330, Visakhapatnam 261, Prakasam 175, Vizianagaram 78 and Srikakulam 59. So far, 4,111 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the State including 859 returned from other States and 49 foreign returnees. In the last 24 hours, 138 patients were discharged.

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Kurnool district. A total 729 people were discharged, followed by Guntur 493, Krishna 428, Chittoor 268, East Godavari 267, Nellore 242, Anantapur 230, Visakhapatnam 151, Kadapa 142, West Godavari 105, Prakasam 95, Vizianagaram 31 and Srikakulam 22.

The total number of active cases in the State as on Saturday 10 am is 4,240, including 647 people returned from other States and 277 from other countries. Among those who returned from other States, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra — 785. As many as 297 cases were reported from those returned from Tamil Nadu and 212 from among those who returned from Telangana.

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases (289) were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Dubai (UAE) 10, Qatar 7, Indonesia 5, Abhu Dhabi 4, Kazakhstan 3, South Africa 3, Bahrain 3, Muscat (Oman) 1 and Sudan 1.