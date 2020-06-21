Prakasam cops bag SKOCH Award

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have bagged another prestigious award for ensuring public safety through various initiatives.



SP Siddharth Kaushal received the national award, “Atmanirbhar Bharat 65th National SKOCH Award-2020” on Saturday.



The SKOCH Award was to be presented on March 14, but in view of the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, the award was conferred online on Saturday.

