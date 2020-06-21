Prakasam cops bag SKOCH Award

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have bagged another prestigious award for ensuring public safety through various initiatives.
SP Siddharth Kaushal received the national award, “Atmanirbhar Bharat 65th National SKOCH Award-2020” on Saturday.
The SKOCH Award was to be presented on March 14, but in view of the spread of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, the award was conferred online on Saturday.
ONGOLE: Prakasam police have bagged another prestigious award for ensuring public safety through various initiatives.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases spike by 3,870 to over 1.32 lakh; 101 deaths take toll to 6,170
47-year-old Delhi Police head constable succumbs to COVID-19
Gujarat's COVID-19 count crosses 27,000-mark; deaths reach 1,664
Four jewellery shop staffers brought from Chennai to Coimbatore test COVID-19 positive
COVID-19: Shops, businesses to function between 6 am and 2 pm from June 23 to July 3 in Puducherry
Containment zones in Delhi will be mapped again to better manage COVID-19 situation: MHA