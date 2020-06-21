Srikakulam collector acknowledges COVID-19 community spread in district

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam collector J Nivas on Saturday admitted that community spread of the coronavirus had begun in the district. Speaking to newsmen here, he noted that the infections reported from Mandasa and Burja were due to the community spread as the patients neither had any travel history nor were primary contacts of previously-identified infectees.

Srikakulam district has so far reported 417 COVID-19 cases, of which 126 have been discharged. “The next two months are very crucial to contain the community spread of the coronavirus in the district. A majority of people can be seen wandering and without face masks,” he added.

Not only will they be slapped with fines, but people would be sent to quarantine centres if they do not wear masks while in public, he said and directed businesses not to entertain the violators. Over 80 per cent of the patients in the district did not show any symptom of COVID-19 and private hospitals were directed to refer suspected cases to COVID hospitals immediately.

“A show-cause notice was sent to a private hospital in Narasannapeta for the violation of government guidelines. Containment zones have been declared in Palasa, Tekkali, L N Peta, Lolugu, Mandasa and Bairi areas,” the collector said.