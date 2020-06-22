STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Guntur accounts for 40 per cent of district caseload

The first infection in the city was reported from Mangaldas Nagar on March 26, and two more had contracted the virus from the patient.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 40 cases of coronavirus were reported from the district on Sunday morning, of which 15 were recorded in Tadepalli and 10 in Guntur city. A doctor working in Sattenapalli primary health centre has also tested positive. Guntur alone accounted for 313 infections out of the district Covid-19 tally of 782. Most of the cases in the city werefrom Anandapet (56), Sangadigunta (33), Kummari Bazar (37), Srinivasarao Thota (17), Lalapet (15) and AT Agraharam (13).

Even when the lockdown was imposed, the virus continued to spread to new areas such as Kothapet, Syamala Nagar, Sanjevaiah Nagar, Nagarampalem, Pothurivari Thota, Mutyala Reddy Nagar, Vinobha Nagar, Sampah Nagar, Lakshmipuram and Brundavan Gardens. The first infection in the city was reported from Mangaldas Nagar on March 26, and two more had contracted the virus from the patient.

Meanwhile, Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner C Anuradha has instructed MEPMA officials to conduct a massive campaign, with the help of 10,000 self help groups, on the need for wearing masks and practising physical distancing at all times. She directed ward volunteers to identify people who returned to Guntur from other cities and states, and ask them to stay in home quarantine.

Comments

