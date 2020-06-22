STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five more COVID-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh as cases surge past 9000 mark

One death each was reported from Krishna, Kurnool, Anantapur, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

Published: 22nd June 2020 06:47 PM

A worker disinfecting Sunnam Battela Centre in Vijayawada on Sunday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 9000 mark and now stands at 9,372 with another 443 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday. In all 16,704 samples were tested of which 392 cases were reported locally, 44 from those who returned from the states and seven from those who returned from other countries.

The number of COVID-19 casualties in the state increased to 111 with five more deaths reported in the last 24 hours. One death each was reported from Krishna, Kurnool, Anantapur, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts.

Krishna district, with a total 37 casualties so far, tops the list, followed by Kurnool district with 35, Guntur 11, Anantapur 7, Chittoor 6, East Godavari five, Nellore four, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam two each, Srikakulam and West Godavari one each.

No casualties were reported in Kadapa and Vizianagaram districts and among those who returned from other states and foreign countries.

The highest number of cases in the last 24 hours was reported from Anantapur district. A total of 70 cases were reported in the district, followed by East Godavari - 66, Kurnool - 60, West Godavari - 54, Kadapa - 42, Guntur - 34, Chittoor - 29, Krishna - 15,  Prakasam - 7, Nellore - 6, Vizianagaram - 6 and Visakhapatnam - 5. No new cases were reported from Srikakulam.

Kurnool district with 1,354 positive cases continues to top the list, followed by Krishna - 1,063,  Anantapur district - 870,  Guntur - 802, East Godavari - 619, Chittoor - 591,, West Godavari - 604,  Nellore - 477, Kadapa - 430, Visakhapatnam - 305, Prakasam - 187, Vizianagaram - 90 and Srikakulam - 59.

So far, 4,435 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 3,437 from the state, 946 from those who returned from other states and 52 among the foreign returnees. In the last 24 hours, 83 patients were discharged in the state.  

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Kurnool district. A total 762 people were discharged, followed by Guntur - 501, Krishna - 463, Anantapur - 299, East Godavari - 292, Chittoor - 272, Nellore - 249,, Visakhapatnam - 178,  Kadapa - 157, West Godavari - 115, Prakasam - 96, Vizianagaram - 31 and Srikakulam - 22.

The total number of active cases in the state as on Monday 10 am is 4,826, including 3,903 from the state, 638 from other states and 285 from other countries.

Among those who returned from other states, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra -- 793. As many as 334 cases were reported from those returned from Tamil Nadu and 232 from among those who returned from Telangana.

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases -- 299 -- were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Dubai (UAE) - 10, Qatar - 7, Indonesia - 5, Abu Dhabi - 4, Kazakhstan - 3, South Africa - 3, Bahrain - 3, Oman - 1,  Sudan - 1 and Russia - 1.

