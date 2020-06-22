Grama sabha in 11 Andhra villages

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District officials are going to conduct grama sabha in all 11 villages to be inundated by Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project from Monday to discuss the one-time settlement package with the evacuees. Stating that the State government’s rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package is far from sufficient, PS Veli gonda Project Oustees’ Welfare Association president G Venkatrami Reddy demanded that the State government ensure Rs 15 lakh to each oustees’ family along with house sites, houses, pension and employment. It may be noted that the project would inundate Gundamcherla, Kalanuthala, Sunkesula, Chintalapudi and Nagulavaram villages in Peddaraveedu mandal, Akkacheruvu thanda and Gottipadiya in Markapur mandal, Lakshmipuram, Sai Nagar, Potti Subbaiah Palli and Krishna Nagar in Arthaveedu mandal.