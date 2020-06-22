Solar eclipse 2020: Bad weather disappoints sky gazers in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Inclement weather and cloudy sky on Sunday dampened the spirit of sky gazers to watch the Ring of Fire during solar eclipse. While it started raining since morning in Vijayawada and other places in Krishna district, weather remained cloudy in most parts of the State. Curfew like atmosphere prevailed in Visakhapatnam and other towns in North Coastal Andhra wore a deserted look as most people preferred to stay indoors during the solar eclipse as they considered inauspicious since it fell on Sunday.

Meanwhile, sadhus and priests thronged Ramakrishna Beach to offer special prayers to the Sun god during eclipse. Police prevented people from taking a dip in the sea at RK Beach due to Covid-19 protocol. People who braced up to witness the celestial spectacle were a disappointed lot as clouds marred the visibility of eclipse. Still some tried to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse using filter glasses.

Different stages of solar eclipse seen in Tirupati on Sunday; hundreds of sky gazers craned their necks to catch a glimpse of partial eclipse | MADHAV K

The eclipse started in Vijayawada at 10.21 am and concluded at 1.49 pm and in Vizag it began at 10.30 am and ended at 1.59 pm. The partial eclipse concluded in Tirupati at 1.38 pm, in Rajahmundry at 1.54 pm, in Kakinada at 1.55 pm and in Nellore at 1.43 pm. The eclipse lasted for a little over three hours. All temples, including Tirumala, Indrakeeladri, Kanipakam, Simhachalam and Arasavalli, remained closed since Saturday evening. Tirumala temple was reopened after performing Suddhi and Punyahavachanam.

Suprabhata Seva commenced at 2.30 pm and rituals continued till late in the evening. Darshan for devotees will resume from Monday as per their time slots. However, Srikalahasti temple remained opened during eclipse. Devotees thronged the temple to perform Rahu Ketu puja.