Tripartite pact for energy efficiency project in MSMEs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the pilot project of installing Internet of Things (IoT) power control units in Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) proving successful, the Energy department is likely to enter into a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Industries department and IIT, Hyderabad, to roll out the energy efficiency project in all 97,428 MSME units in the State. As per the action plan submitted, the MoU is likely to be inked between July and September so that the devices could be installed in the units between January and March next year.

“After extensive discussion with the industries department, the energy department, with support from Bureau of Energy Efficiency and National Productivity Council (NPC), is contemplating signing the tripartite MoU to expedite innovative energy efficiency initiatives such as IoT project in MSME clusters paving the way for economic development and employment generation,” a statement issued by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on Sunday read.

According to the officials, the Energy department has asked IIT, Hyderabad, which along with NPC has designed the device, about the possibility of supplying 50,000 to one lakh IoT devices to the State in a phased manner. “The IIT, Hyderabad has agreed to supply 10,000 devices, initially, in the ensuing five months,” they added.

The proposed project would include benefits like increase in production rate in MSMEs due to reduction in power stoppage time and reduction in technical losses in the system, besides saving power consumption of 10,000 to 11,000 units annually. Energy Secretary S Nagulapalli has suggested the Industries department that nodal officers be appointed from both the departments for effective execution of the project.

APGENCO takes up rationalisation of employees

As part of rationalisation of employees, AP Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGENCO) has ordered for internal transfers. The rationalisation of staff has been taken up as two 800 MW thermal units — Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (Dr NTTPS), Vijayawada and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Krishnapatnam — are expected to become operational soon. About 282 staff from Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant Kadapa, and 55 from the Dr NTTPS, Vijayawada, have been transferred to the SDSTPS, Krishnapatnam