Abolish VAT on petrol, diesel: Chandrababu Naidu to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the State government to reduce taxes imposed on petrol and diesel, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pressurise the Centre to reduce prices of the twin fuels.

Stating that the common man and business community are suffering losses due to coronavirus, he said enhancing the prices of petrol and diesel at this time will burden them further.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Naidu said that the YSRC government should slash the taxes it has imposed on petrol and diesel in order to provide immediate relief to the people.



An appeal must also be made to the Centre, the TDP supremo felt.

Observing that the increasing fuel prices are having an adverse impact on the transport sector, he said while the prices of petrol increased by Rs 7.97 per litre, diesel has been enhanced by Rs 8.88 recently.



With the government levying Rs 2.76 on petrol per litre and Rs 3.07 on diesel per litres in the form of VAT, it has resulted in a Rs 3,893 crore burden on the sector and affecting livelihood of lakhs of people depending on it, he said.

The TDP supremo alleged that the prices of essentials are spiralling due to the government’s negligence.