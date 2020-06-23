COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh RTC officials to take call on inter-state bus services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Second phase of talks between officials of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) over resumption of inter-state bus operations will be held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

A team of officials, headed by APSRTC executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy, will participate in the meeting and exchange an agreement for resumption of inter-state operations as per the guidelines prescribed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).



“In the first phase of talks, we gave a route map to resume 256 services to Telangana from various districts in the state. After verifying the route map, TSRTC officials will come up with a similar map to resume services from Telangana to various destination in AP,” Reddy told The New Indian Express.