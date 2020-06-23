STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight more COVID-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh as cases shoot up to 9,834

Among the eight casualties reported, three each were from Krishna and Kurnool districts and one each from Guntur and Kadapa. This is the first COVID-19 casualty reported from Kadapa district.

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 9,834 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, with another 462 new cases reported in the last 24 hours from the 20,639 samples tested.  Eight more casualties were reported taking the toll in the state to 119.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday afternoon, among the 462 new cases, 407 were reported locally, 40 among those who returned from other states and 15 among those who returned from other countries.

Krishna district with a total 40 casualties continues to top the list, followed by Kurnool district with 38,  Guntur 12, Anantapur 7, Chittoor 6, East Godavari 5, Nellore 4, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam two each, Srikakulam and West Godavari one each.

No casualties were reported in Vizianagaram district and among those who returned from other states and foreign countries.

The highest number of cases in the last 24 hours was reported from East Godavari district. A total of 87 cases were reported in the district, followed by Anantapur - 68, Kurnool - 53, Guntur - 50, Krishna - 33, West Godavari - 31, Chittoor - 26, Kadapa - 24, Visakhapatnam - 21, Nellore - 7,  Prakasam - 5,  Vizianagaram - 1 and Srikakulam - 1.

COVID-19 cases in Kurnool district crossed the 1400 mark and the district tally now stands at 1407. It continues to top the list, followed by Krishna - 1,096,  Anantapur - 938,  Guntur - 852, East Godavari - 706, Chittoor - 617, West Godavari - 635,  Nellore - 484, Kadapa - 454, Visakhapatnam - 326, Prakasam - 192, Vizianagaram - 91 and Srikakulam - 60

So far, 4,592 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 3,566 from the state, 971 from those who returned from other states and 55 among the foreign returnees. In the last 24 hours, 83 patients were discharged in the state.  

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Kurnool district. A total of 777 people were discharged here, followed by Krishna - 507, Guntur - 501,, Anantapur - 310, East Godavari - 293,  Nellore - 282, Chittoor - 275, Visakhapatnam - 178,  Kadapa - 175, West Godavari - 115, Prakasam - 100, Vizianagaram - 31 and Srikakulam - 22.

The total number of active cases in the state as on Tuesday 10 am is 5,123, including 4,173 from the state, 653 from other states and 297 from other countries.

Among those who returned from other states, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra -- 798. As many as 348 cases were reported from those returned from Tamil Nadu, 245 from among those who returned from Telangana, 80 from those who returned from Delhi and 46 who returned from Gujarat.

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases -- 306 -- was reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Qatar - 15, UAE - 10, Indonesia - 5, Abu Dhabi - 4, Kazakhstan - 3, South Africa - 3, Bahrain - 3, Oman - 1,  Sudan - 1 and Russia - 1.

Andhra Pradesh with 13,374 tests per million now stands at second position among the states, with Jharkhand occupying first spot with 32,633 tests per million. The national average now stands at 5,146 tests per million, Tamil Nadu with 11,938 and Rajasthan with 9,199 occupy third and fourth place.

The state also fell behind the national average in positivity rate. As against 56.39 percent at all India level, Andhra Pradesh has 46.66 percent. However, the state with a 1.21 percent mortality rate is doing better than the national average of 3.18 percent.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
