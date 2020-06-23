Visakhapatnam sees big spike for second consecutive day with 41 COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the second consecutive day, Visakhapatnam reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases.The district which reported the highest number of 35 cases on Sunday, recorded the further single-day spike of 41 cases on Monday, taking the total coronavirus count to 484.

Of the total, 269 are active cases and 212 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery. Three persons died due to coronavirus in the district so far.

The number of containment clusters in the district also increased to 126 with the addition of new ones.

Appu Ghar and Jalaripeta continued to be the hotbeds of coronavirus in the city. Of the total 41 new cases, 25 were reported from Jalaripeta and six from Appu Ghar. As many as 60 cases were reported in Appu Ghar from June 12 to 22. Over 30 cases were reported in Jalaripeta alone. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant doctor tested negative on Monday, whose swab samples were collected on Saturday.

Meanwhile, teams of GVMC and Health department took up door-to-door survey in Appu Ghar and Jalaripeta to identify all symptomatic persons and conduct tests on them. According to a GVMC official, focus is on high-risk people, including those above 65 years of age and children below 10 years and also those with comorbidities.



Gandhi Nagar Zone 1, Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Sairam Nagar, Madhavadhara Zone IV, Velpula Veedhi and Woodpeta in Anakapalle were added to the containment clusters. Of the total 126 clusters, 39 are very active, 38 active and 25 dormant.

A total of 62,620 samples have been collected in the district so far. Of them, 60,722 tested negative and 1,414 sample results are awaited. In 84 quarantine centres in the district, there are 1,781 people and 108 are in isolation.