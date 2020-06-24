STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra officials questioned for not filing counter on time

Considering the petition filed by TDP MLC G Deepak Reddy, Justice B Devanand observed that not filing a counter even after four weeks of time given to them should be considered as negligence.

Gavel, Court hammer, law

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday found fault with the Chief Secretary and Secretary (AP Legislature) for not filing a counter in the petition filed seeking direction from the court to the Secretary (AP Legislature) for notifying the resolution passed in the Legislative Council for sending two Bills — the Decentralisation Bill and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill — to the select committee. 

Considering the petition filed by TDP MLC G Deepak Reddy, Justice B Devanand observed that not filing a counter even after four weeks of time given to them should be considered as negligence. He found fault with the arguments of M Chandrasekhar Rao, counsel for Secretary (AP Legislature), that counter could not be filed in a hurry in such petitions as they involve public interests. “How should delay in filing counters to petitions involving public interest be seen?” the Judge questioned. Counsel for U Muralidhar Rao argued that it seems a counter will only be filed if the court issues an interim order.

At that time, advocate S Vivek Chandrasekhar said that objecting to the Council’s resolution, MLC P Raghu Verma has filed a writ petition and sought to know what would happen to it if an interim order is passed  in Deepak Reddy’s petition. 

Responding to the argument, government pleader YN Vivekananda said Deepak Reddy has filed another two petitions with regard to developments in the Legislative Council. He argued that as certain developments took place in the Council, the earlier petition of Deepak Reddy becomes redundant.

He said if the court wants to hear the petition, it would be advisable to hear both Deepak Reddy and Raghu Verma’s petitions together.  Observing that not filing the counter even after the time given had elapsed was not proper, Justice Devanand announced that both the petitions will be heard together and adjourned the case hearing to Wednesday (June 24). 

Relief for Yanamala and co 

Former ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudulu, Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa, former MLA Pilli Ananta Lakshmi, her husband P Satyanarayana Murthy and others got a relief as the High Court stopped  thier arrest and other proceedings in the cases filed against them. Justice T Rajani issued orders to that effect. Based on the complaint lodged by P Manu Priya accusing them of trying to perform the second marriage to her husband P Radhakrishna, Tondangi police registered cases against them under SC, ST Atrocity Act on June 12. Another case of violating Disaster Management Act was also registered against them

