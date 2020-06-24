STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to get 16 new medical colleges

Objective is to set up medical colleges in all Parliamentary constituencies in State: CM.

Published: 24th June 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

medical, general medical

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is seriously contemplating establishing teaching hospitals in each of the 25 Parliamentary constituencies as they will be made districts in due course. Disclosing this during a video conference with the district collectors and senior officials on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said 16 new medical colleges will be established in the State in addition to the existing 11. A medical college will be set up in Adoni in addition to the existing one in Kurnool. 

The collectors were asked to identify and take possession of 50 acres of land for the proposed medical colleges and hand it over to the department concerned. They were also asked to complete distribution of 22 lakh QR Health Cards at the earliest. 

Taking stock of COVID-19 situation in the State, the Chief Minister said until the vaccine is developed, people have to learn to live with corona. Awareness should be created among them on the dos and don’ts to keep COVID-19 at bay. The social stigma associated with COVID-19 should also be eradicated, he said.

“Every village secretary should explain the steps to be taken if there are corona symptoms and motivate people to come forward to voluntarily undergo the test. After 108 and 104 ambulances are pressed into service, one fully equipped 104 vehicle for corona cases will be deployed in each mandal. Tests will be carried out in every household to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Reviewing the progress of irrigation projects, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the balance works of land acquisition and rehabilitation of displaced with regard to Vamsadhara, Thotapalli, Polavaram, Veligonda, Gandikota and Chitravati.  “Veligonda will come in handy this season. Steps should be taken for storing water in Gandikota and Chitravati reservoirs at full capacity. Evacuation works must be carried out by the collectors of East and West Godavari districts with regard to Polavaram,” he said. 
Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP D Gautam Sawang and other officials attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Medical College andhra AP medical college
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp