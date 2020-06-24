Decision to conduct UG, PG exams soon: Andhra Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh conducted a video conference with the vice-chancellors of all universities at Mangalgiri near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The minister directed the vice-chancellors to submit their suggestions on conducting examinations for undergraduates and post-graduate students in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

“Due to coronavirus, the SSC board and Intermediate supplementary examinations have been cancelled. So I urge you to come up with ideas for conducting the examinations for PG and UG students,” the minister said.