Mild tremors felt in Jaggaiahpet mandal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tremors were felt at Mukthayala village in Jaggaiahpet mandal on Tuesday afternoon. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded as 3.2 on the Richter scale. However, no casualties were reported as they lasted only for a few seconds. This is the second such incident reported this year after January 27.

People ran out of their homes as soon as they felt the ground shaking. They alleged that the mining activities in the district was the reason behind earthquakes. According to officials, the tremors were reported in Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district and also in some villages of Nalgonda and Suryapet in Telangana State for about five seconds around 3 pm.