Skill development IIRS programme on Satellite Photogrammetry in Andhra
Free online courses on satellite-related technologies for developing trained professionals in the fields of remote sensing, geoinformatics and GNSS are being offered.
Published: 24th June 2020 08:29 AM | Last Updated: 24th June 2020 08:29 AM
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, the Indian Space Research Organisation, Department of Space, GoI, which are offering free online courses on satellite-related technologies for developing trained professionals in the fields of remote sensing, geoinformatics and GNSS.