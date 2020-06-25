10 more deaths, 497 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, with 497 more people confirmed to have the disease and 10 more succumbing to it. The number of samples tested in a day also touched an all-time high of 36,047, according to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room.

In the 24 hours ending 9.00 am Wednesday, 146 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,779. In all, 10,331 cases and 129 deaths have been reported in the state, and there are 5,423 known active cases. Among the new infectees, the largest chunk of 90 cases was from Anantapur district, which recorded 1,028 cases so far, and only ranks behind Kurnool (1,438) and Krishna (1,132) districts.

Of the 10 new deaths, four were from Kurnool district, three from Krishna, two from Guntur and one from Srikakulam. With 43 deaths, Krishna district has the highest toll, followed by Kurnool (42). Guntur district has reported 14 coronavirus deaths, while Vizianagaram is the only AP district that has reported none. Among the 497 new cases, 448 are people from within the State, while 37 arrived from other states and 12 from abroad.

Of those who arrived from other states, 22 are from Telangana, five from Tamil Nadu, four from Karnataka and three each from Maharashtra and West Bengal. So far, 1,661 people who arrived from other states have tested positive for coronavirus; 988 of them recovered and none have died, leaving the number of active cases at 673.

Among those who returned from abroad, 364 were found to be infected, while 79 recovered and none died, leaving the number of active cases at 285. Andhra Pradesh has tested 7,50,234 samples for coronavirus so far, giving it the third rank nationwide, behind Tamil Nadu (9,44,352) and Maharasthra (8,0,726). On an average, the state conducts 14,049 tests per million people.