36 new coronavirus infections, three more deaths in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Thirty-six more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Krishna district, taking the tally to 1,132 on Wednesday. As three more patients died, the toll has increased to 41.



With 514 discharged from hospitals till now, the active cases in the district stood at 514.

Of the 36 infections, 24 were reported from Vijayawada’s Kothapet, Panja Centre, Chitti Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Kabela, Bhanu Nagar, Old Rajarajeswari Peta, Satyanarayanapuram, Labbipet, Gandhinag a r, Madhura Nag a r, Chuttugunta, Veterinary Colony, Machavaram and Auto Nagar.



While Machilipatnam recorded 11 infections, one person in Vissannapeta has also tested positive.



With the district reporting 30 cases every day on an average, collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the health officials to intensify sample testing, and improve treatment to the infected.

“A total of 78,279 samples have been collected so far, of which 1,132 have tested positive for the virus. Instructions were given to hospital superintendents to upload patients’ details online,” Imtiaz said.



Machilipatnam Tahsildar NSK Khajavali of the 84 patients in the division, 24 have recovered completely and discharged from the hospitals. Of the five deaths in Machilipatnam, three succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.



A 59-year-old victim tested positive after his death, he said, adding that all positive cases in the division were reported among those who had come from Vijayawada.