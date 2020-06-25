Acting Registrar General of Andhra High Court B Rajasekhar dies of cardiac arrest at 59

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Registrar General (acting) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court B Rajasekhar died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 59.



He went to the court as usual in the morning and met the Chief Justice. Around 11.30 am, he was to participate in an official programme organised in New Delhi via video conference.

However, he informed his aides that he was feeling uneasy in his chest and asked them to take him to a hospital. He came down from his chambers on the second floor and sat in his car.



He was taken to the Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada but was declared brought dead by the doctors.



The Chief Justice and Judges of the high court visited the hospital. Court proceedings of the afternoon were suspended for the day.



The Registrar General’s body was taken to his native Visakhapatnam for the final rites which will be performed after the return of his son from the US.

Rajasekhar, who entered the judiciary in 1995, served in various capacities in the undivided AP. He was appointed Registrar in 2016.



Some expressed apprehension that the high court, built on the outskirts, was way too far from the nearest hospital.