APERC pulls up Prakasam Collector for 'non-compliance'

The commission ordered the issuance of the notice after a petitioner, V Venkata Subbaiah, sought compensation after subabul trees in his 80 cents of land were felled.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:46 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) ordered that a notice be served to Prakasam district Collector imposing penalties for non-compliance with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 and 2007 Rules.

The commission ordered the issuance of the notice after a petitioner, V Venkata Subbaiah, sought compensation after subabul trees in his 80 cents of land were felled, while laying electric lines as a part of 220KV line between Podili and Parchur.

The commission noted that two notices sent to the district collector seeking views on the issue were unanswered, while APTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh) claimed that there was no crop in the land and hence no compensation was to be paid.

Taking a serious note of this, the commission, in its order dated June 12, noted, “It is regrettable that a functionary of the rank of the district collector has ignored the two notices sent by the commission in connection with the grievance of the owner of the land over which the electric line has been laid with regard to non-determination of compensation.”

The matter will be heard once again on July 14.

