Nine schools shut down for running without valid recognition in Krishna district, says official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nine schools functioning without valid recognition from the state government were shut down in Krishna district on Wednesday, said School Education Commissionerr Chinna Veerabhadrudu.



In a statement issued here, Veerabhadrudu said that during the surprise checks, the officials identified nine schools in the district functioning without valid recognition from the government.



The officials also found that some schools do not even have the eligibility to teach class 10 students. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on five schools and their recognition was cancelled, he added.



Schools without the eligibility to conduct class 10 exams include Ravindra Bharathi (Balaji Nagar), Narayana (SN Puram and Currency Nagar) and Chaitanya (Currency Nagar and Kanuru).