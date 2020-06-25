Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies to hold exams online for PUC2 students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) is contemplating holding online examinations with multiple choice questions for E4 and PUC2 students in view of rise in incidence of coronavirus in the State.



The RGUKT has come up with the proposal to ensure safety of students. The modalities for conducting online examinations will be worked out by a competent body of the university. All the students will be intimated about the conduct of online exams well in advance.

Further, the university has proposed to promote all other students to the next class and online classes will be started at the earliest.



However, the students need to write their exams when things return to normal while they are in their respective campuses. RGUKT AP Chancellor KC Reddy and Vice-Chancellor K Hemachandra Reddy urged students to ignore false news being spread through fake emails or WhatsApp.

Authenticated information will be communicated to all the students only through the RGUKT official website/ emails. Any student seeking clarification in this regard may write to the university authorities.