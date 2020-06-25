Ramesh Kumar urges Andhra Governor to restore him to office of State Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the videos of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar meeting with BJP leaders Y Sujana Chowdary and Kamineni Srinivas at a hotel in Hyderabad went viral, it now transpires that he has sought the intervention of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to restore him to the office of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and rein in the State government.



In a mail sent to the Governor on June 18, Ramesh Kumar sought the Governor’s intervention in the wake of the ‘reign of terror’ unleashed against him by the government and the police solely to intimidate and prevent him from functioning freely.

“A 24/7 round-the-clock surveillance is mounted on my Prashashan Nagar (No 59) residence at Hyderabad with a four-wheeler (Ford AP 18 P 0706) and two motorcycles. They constantly shadow me. I have every reason to believe my telephones are tapped,’’ he said.



Ramesh Kumar said that on a letter addressed by him to the Union Home Secretary on March 18, his security was enhanced.

“Strangely, ruling party MP Vijaya Sai Reddy wrote to the police to probe this letter (written to the home secretary) terming it forgery. He has no locus standi whatsoever... when I publicly admitted that I sent the letter and the ministry too confirmed to have received it and is acting on it,’’ Ramesh Kumar said.