STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Kumar urges Andhra Governor to restore him to office of State Election Commissioner

In a mail sent to the Governor on June 18, Ramesh Kumar sought the Governor’s intervention in the wake of the ‘reign of terror’ unleashed against him by the government

Published: 25th June 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the videos of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar meeting with BJP leaders Y Sujana Chowdary and Kamineni Srinivas at a hotel in Hyderabad went viral, it now transpires that he has sought the intervention of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to restore him to the office of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and rein in the State government.

In a mail sent to the Governor on June 18, Ramesh Kumar sought the Governor’s intervention in the wake of the ‘reign of terror’ unleashed against him by the government and the police solely to intimidate and prevent him from functioning freely.

“A 24/7 round-the-clock surveillance is mounted on my Prashashan Nagar (No 59) residence at Hyderabad with a four-wheeler (Ford AP 18 P 0706) and two motorcycles. They constantly shadow me. I have every reason to believe my telephones are tapped,’’ he said.

Ramesh Kumar said that on a letter addressed by him to the Union Home Secretary on March 18, his security was enhanced.

“Strangely, ruling party MP Vijaya Sai Reddy wrote to the police to probe this letter (written to the home secretary) terming it forgery. He has no locus standi whatsoever... when I publicly admitted that I sent the letter and the ministry too confirmed to have received it and is acting on it,’’ Ramesh Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Kumar Biswabhusan Harichandan
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp