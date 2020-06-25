South Korean expert team probing LG Polymers gas leak allowed to fly back home from Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted permission to eight South Koreans, who arrived in the State to probe reasons for the gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, to return home.



However, it laid down some conditions.

It directed them to submit to the court their permanent addresses, mobile phone numbers, email IDs and their company address.



It instructed them to appear before the relevant court whenever they are summoned in connection with the gas leak case. It also directed them to cooperate with the police.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari, and Justice K Lalitha, issued the orders on petitions filed by the South Koreans complaining that the police were not allowing them to return to South Korea.