Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths conduct raids in Andhra-Odisha Border villages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Wednesday carried out joint raids with the help of Odisha State officers in various villages in Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB).



They seized 300 litres of illicitly distilled liquor and 30,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash on June 24.



A total of six cases were booked — four cases for possessing fermented jaggery wash and two for illicitly distilled liquor. As many as 40 Odisha officials of various ranks participated in the raids.