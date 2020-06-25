Spike in COVID-19 cases continues in Visakhapatnam; 41 fresh cases reported

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The spike in COVID-19 cases continued in the district as 41 more tested positive on Wednesday, increasing the total to 571. Of the total, 320 are active cases and 247 persons were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery. Four persons died of COVID-19 in the district so far.



Fresh cases were reported in Peda Ramabhadrapuram, Murali Nagar, Allipuram, Bhanojinagar, Relli Veedhi, Srinagar, SPV Nagar, KRM Colony, Tangedu, Joguvanipalem, Gadigundam and NGGOs Colony.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police RK Meena said everyone should wear face mask to check the spread of coronavirus. A fine of Rs 100 would be imposed on those who don’t wear mask from Thursday.



At all programmes, social distance should be maintained and the area should be thoroughly sanitised.



Cases will be filed against violators of corona restrictions under the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, he said. With the addition of 15 new containment clusters, the total went up to 150 in the district.