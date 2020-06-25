STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Spike in COVID-19 cases continues in Visakhapatnam; 41 fresh cases reported

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police RK Meena said everyone should wear face mask to check the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A mobile team shifting the collected samples at a ward secretariat in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

A mobile team shifting the collected samples at a ward secretariat in Visakhapatnam. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The spike in COVID-19 cases continued in the district as 41 more tested positive on Wednesday, increasing the total to 571. Of the total, 320 are active cases and 247 persons were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery. Four persons died of COVID-19 in the district so far.

Fresh cases were reported in Peda Ramabhadrapuram, Murali Nagar, Allipuram, Bhanojinagar, Relli Veedhi, Srinagar, SPV Nagar, KRM Colony, Tangedu, Joguvanipalem, Gadigundam and NGGOs Colony.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police RK Meena said everyone should wear face mask to check the spread of coronavirus. A fine of Rs 100 would be imposed on those who don’t wear mask from Thursday.

At all programmes, social distance should be maintained and the area should be thoroughly sanitised.

Cases will be filed against violators of corona restrictions under the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, he said. With the addition of 15 new containment clusters, the total went up to 150 in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Death Toll Coronavirus in India
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp