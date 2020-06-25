Veligonda project: Rs 1,411 crore sanctioned for rehabilitation, resettlement activities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE state water resources department has issued an order sanctioning an amount of Rs 1,411.56 crore for the implementation of rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) activities related to the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project.



Another Rs 522.85 crore has been sanctioned for R&R of 14 habitations in Kadapa district under the Gandikota Reservoir Project.

According to the order (RT 324) issued by special chief secretary (water resources) Adityanath Das on Wednesday, Rs 1,301.56 crore would be used to pay a one-time settlement (OTS) to 2,938 project displaced families (PDFs) and provision of R and R facilities for 4,617 PDFs of Veligonda project.



The project displaces a total of 7,555 families. Under the OTS, Rs 12.5 lakh would be paid to each PDF, which will not be eligible for any other compensation.

The remaining PDFs will get the relief and compensation paid by the government as per norms. The remaining Rs 110 crore sanctioned would be spent towards land acquisition for Theegelaru and Eastern Main canals, the order said. In another order (RT 323), the special chief secretary sanctioned Rs 522.85 crore for the payment to be made to 5,647 Project Affected Families / Project Displaced Families of seven villages in Phase- II & III i.e. Thallaproddatur, Chamaluru, Yerragudi, P.Ananthapuram, Yeturu, Regadipalli and K.Sugumanchipalli of Kadapa district, submerged under Gandikota Project for impounding 26.85 TMC water in the reservoir.