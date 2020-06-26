STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 more COVID-19 deaths in Andhra as state sees biggest spike with 605 new cases in 24 hours

Four deaths each were reported from Krishna and Kurnool and one each from Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

Published: 26th June 2020

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 11,000 mark and now stands at 11,489 with 605 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday. It is the highest number of cases reported on a single day till now.  

In all, 22,305 samples were tested of which 570 cases were reported locally, 34 from those who returned from other states and 1 among those who returned from other countries.

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 casualties in the state increased to 146 with 10 more casualties reported in the last 24 hours. Four deaths each were reported from Krishna and Kurnool and one each from Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

Kadapa district with a record 133 cases has the highest number of cases, followed by Anantapur and West Godavari with 79 cases, Guntur - 74, Kurnool - 60, Prakasam - 28, Chittoor - 26, Vizianagaram - 23, Visakhapatnam - 20, Krishna - 20, Nellore - 15,  East Godavari - 12 and Srikakulam - 1.

Kurnool district with 1,615 positive cases continues to top the list, followed by Krishna - 1,199,  Anantapur -1,159, Guntur - 1,032, East Godavari - 836, West Godavari - 760, Chittoor - 725, Kadapa - 633, Nellore - 537, Visakhapatnam - 427, Prakasam - 246, Vizianagaram - 122 and Srikakulam - 62.

Krishna district with a total 49 casualties so far tops the list, followed by Kurnool district with 48, Guntur - 17, Anantapur - 7, Chittoor - 6, East Godavari - 6, Nellore - 4, Visakhapatnam - 3,  Prakasam - 2, Srikakulam - 2 and West Godavari - 1. No casualties were reported in Vizianagaram district and among those who returned from other states and foreign countries.

So far, 5,196 patients have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the state including 4,021 from the state, 1,092 from those who returned from other states and 83 among the foreign returnees. In the last 24 hours, 191 patients were discharged in the state.  

Among the districts, the highest number of recoveries were reported from Kurnool district where a total of 873 people were discharged, followed by Guntur - 538, Krishna - 524, Anantapur - 388, East Godavari - 311,  Nellore - 306, Chittoor - 290, Kadapa - 244, Visakhapatnam - 223, Prakasam - 133, West Godavari - 116, Vizianagaram - 39 and Srikakulam - 36.

The total number of active cases in the state as on Friday 10 am is 6,147 including 5,186 from the state, 672 from other states and 289 from other countries.

Among those who returned from other states, the highest number of cases were reported among those who returned from Maharashtra -- 804. As many as 393 cases were reported from those who returned from Tamil Nadu and 314 from among those who returned from Telangana.

On the other hand, among the foreign returnees, the highest number of cases -- 316 -- were reported from those who returned from Kuwait followed by Qatar - 15,  UAE - 11 Kazakhstan - 8, Indonesia - 5, Abu Dhabi - 4,, South Africa - 3, Bahrain - 3, Bangladesh - 2, Oman - 1,  Sudan - 1, Russia - 1, UK - 1 and Kyrgyzstan - 1.

