15,000 private teachers yet to be paid three months’ salary in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ever since a lockdown was first imposed in late March, 15,000 teaching staff of private schools and colleges in Prakasam district have not received their salaries. They alleged that despite the institutions collecting fees from students and large sums from the government in the form of fee reimbursements, no amount was spent towards clearing the pending salaries of the teachers.

Meanwhile, some corporate educational institutions reportedly paid half of the dues to their staff with the condition that the latter will campaign for admissions. As such, a private teachers’ and lecturers’ association had re- cently conducted a huge demonstration in front of the district collectorate here.

“Since March, around 15,000 teachers and lecturers working in various private and corporate educational institutions have not been paid and their families are going through a tough time. Only 10 per cent of them were paid half their pending dues. We request the chief minister to help the teaching/nonteaching staff by supporting us similar to the taxi drivers, weavers and barbers,” B Mahendra Reddy, the association’s leader, said.

Teachers to be issued notices

Prakasam education officials said that 1,240 school teachers who did not report for work on Tuesday and Wednesday would be issued notices. Earlier, education commissioner Chinna Veerabhadrudu had ordered all teachers to attend duties from Tuesday.

While the commissioner, in an order, had asked students to remain at home, the teachers were directed upload data regarding the students online. “We are going to issue notices on 1240 teachers who remained absent without permission. Around 500 teachers had notified that since they live in containments zones,or are sick,” VS Subba Rao, district education officer, said.