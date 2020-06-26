76 more test positive for COVID-19 in Guntur; tally 958

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 76 more testing positive for the coronavirus in Guntur district, the tally reached 958 on Thursday. Guntur city witnessed another spike with 49 fresh infections. Meanwhile, active cases stood at 440 as 511 patients had been cured and discharged from Covid-19 hospitals; a total of 16 patients have succumbed to the virus in the district.

Tadepalli reported five fresh cases; Tenali and Telaprolu four each; and Mangalagiri, Yarrabalem and Undavalli two each. Hunumaiah Nagar (5), Sampath Nagar (5), Srinivasarao Thota (9), Cobadpet, Nagarampalem, Srinagar, Nallacheruvu, Buchaiah Thota and Krishna Nagar and Brodipet recorded most of the infections in Guntur city.

A resident in old city, who has a travel history to Hyderabad, has also tested positive for the virus. Chebroulu, Tadikonda, Pedanandipadu, Vijayapuri South, Amaravati, Pedakakani, Rain Tree Park near Nagarjuna Nagar and Ponnuru also reported one infection each. Meanwhile, the authorities in Tenali have traced 250 contacts of two positive cases in Pandurangapet. GMC commissioner C Anuradha directed volunteers and other staff of ward secretariats to take all measures when they detect a positive case.