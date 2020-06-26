STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra seeks provision to re-look ‘bad, one-sided’ power pacts

Several investors also sought Centre’s intervention and the Union Ministry of Power had written to the State several times.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

power lines, electricity, power, power demand, electrician

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has demanded the Centre that a provision to re-look and renegotiate “bad and one-sided contracts” should be given for the Discoms. This is one of the major submissions made by the Andhra Pradesh government to the Union Ministry of Power regarding the Electricity (amendment) Bill, 2020, proposed to bring intended structural changes in power sector.

The State officials, who had submitted their reservations a fortnight ago, noted that reviewing of contracts, such as power purchase agreements, should be done periodically in view of the changing technoeconomic conditions instead of going for long-term pacts.

“A provision for review after every five years should exist as 25-30 years is a very long period for commercial contracts, especially in a world of fast changing techno-economic conditions,” the chairman and managing director of APTRANSCO, Nagulapalli Srikant, suggested in a letter to the Union Ministry, detailing the reservations AP had with the draft bill. Several other reservations were also aired by the State as the proposed amendments “appear to be leaning towards centralising the electricity subject, which is under concurrent list, and appears to offer more protection to generators than required”.

The State made the above submission while expressing its reservation against the proposed introduction of Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority, which the state opposed, noting that it would centralise the adjudication powers in New Delhi besides diluting the powers of state electricity regulatory commissions. “The amendment should be dropped,” the State observed. It may be recalled that a year ago, the State government constituted a high-level negotiation committee to review renewable power purchase agreements — a move that kicked up a storm with even the Centre advising the State against it.

Subsequently, the government’s attempt to review/renegotiate the highcost and long-term PPAs didn’t go as per plans as private solar and wind power generators moved the High Court. Several investors also sought Centre’s intervention and the Union Ministry of Power had written to the State several times. The Opposition parties have criticised the YSRC government accusing it of being the reason, by attempting to tamper with renewable PPAs, for the Centre proposing changes to the electricity act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Power contract Andhra Pradesh Andhra discom
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp