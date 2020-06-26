As district ramps up COVID-19 testing, two iMASQ buses launched in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: With the surge in coronavirus cases, the district administration has ramped up testing. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, MP Talari Rangaiah and MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy launched two Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (iMASQ) buses in Anantapur on Thursday.

While one bus was sanctioned to Anantapur, another was sanctioned to Hindupur. The mobile buses allow experts to collect swab samples from inside a glass encasement, thereby greatly reducing the chances of exposure to the virus. Meanwhile, 48 persons were discharged from Covid-19 hospitals in the district on Wednesday.