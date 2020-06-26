STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Atchannaidu grilled for two hours at Guntur government hospital

The court allowed police custody of the MLA for three days and asked the investigation agency to question him in the hospital in the presence of Atchannaidu’s advocates and doctors.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Atchannaidu brought GGH in Guntur.

TDP leader Atchannaidu brought GGH in Guntur. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday questioned former minister and TDP MLA K Atchannaidu, who was arrested in the multi-crore ESI scam, in the Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur, where he is undergoing treatment. ACB DSP Prasad and other officers met Guntur GGH superintendent Dr K Sudhakar and sought permission to question Atchannaidu in the ESI scam in the hospital as per the directions of the ACB court.

The court allowed police custody of the MLA for three days and asked the investigation agency to question him in the hospital in the presence of Atchannaidu’s advocates and doctors. The first day of questioning went on for two hours after which the ACB team left. ACB officials said the health condition of the MLA is stable and he cooperated with them. Atchannaidu gave answers to all the questions posed by the investigators. Officials said they will question Atchannaidu for the next two days. ACB officials, however, dismissed the reports that they tried to shift the MLA to other place and said they will continue inquiry in GGH only.

Earlier, high drama prevailed at the Guntur GGH in the morning with TDP leaders rushing there claiming that the MLA was being discharged by the hospital authorities. Alleging conspiracy behind the discharge of the MLA, they said the government is trying to eliminate Atchannaidu to suppress Opposition in the State. Meanwhile, alleging that the government is hatching a conspiracy against Atchannaidu’s life, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the YSRC government was endangering the life of the former minister by meting out inhuman treatment since his arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atchannaidu TDP MLA ACB ESI SCAM
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp