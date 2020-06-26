STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fully prepared to protect our big cats, say Andhra forest officials

According to the officials, the area is home to almost 40 tigers, and the reserve of 3,568 sq.km area is spread across Prakasam, Kurnool and Guntur in AP.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Lockdown imposed to control spread of coronavirus has drastically hit revenue generation through the eco-tourism project and environment tax collection from two check-posts of the Forest Department in Markapur. However, officials said, all arrangements were being taken for the protection and good health of wild animals in the Srisailam-Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve Sanctuary situated in the thick Nallamala forest, in the wake of a pandemic.

Along with regular health check-ups of the tiger trackers, no local is being allowed to venture deep into the forest.

“After a big cat contracted Covid-19 in an American zoo some time ago, the National Tiger Conservation Authority issued directives to prevent our tigers from getting infected. Our staff in the base camp have been provided with face masks and sanitiser. If any of our employee went to an high incidence area, they are being asked to remain in home quarantine,” said M Babita, divisional forest officer-Markapur.

