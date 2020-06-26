Goods train derails on Moosi bridge in Prakasam, three wagons catch fire

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A goods train transporting petroleum products to Bhakrapeta Railway Station (Kadapa district) in Guntakal Railway Division from Gangineni in Secunderabad Railway division derailed on a bridge over Moosi river between Surareddypalem and Tangutur railway stations in Prakasam district in the early hours of Thursday. After passing Surareddypalem railway station, five BTPN (Bogie Tank wagons for loading of petrol, Naphtha and other petroleum products) wagons of the goods train got derailed and fell in the dried-up river bed from the bridge with a bang. Three wagons caught fire and were gutted and another wagon got burnt partially. Around 200 meters of the railway track was damaged.

According to South Central Railway authorities, on being alerted by the train driver and crew of the train, railway authorities swung into action and separated the front portion of the train and moved it to 1 km away from the spot to minimise intensity. Two fire engines from Surareddypalem and Tangutur were pressed into service to put out the fire and even NDRF team was also requested to assist in rescue operation. As a precautionary measure, OHE on both up and down lines were switched off to reduce damage.