STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Goods train derails on Moosi bridge in Prakasam, three wagons catch fire

As a precautionary measure, OHE on both up and down lines were switched off to reduce damage.

Published: 26th June 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Goods Train

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A goods train transporting petroleum products to Bhakrapeta Railway Station (Kadapa district) in Guntakal Railway Division from Gangineni in Secunderabad Railway division derailed on a bridge over Moosi river between Surareddypalem and Tangutur railway stations in Prakasam district in the early hours of Thursday. After passing Surareddypalem railway station, five BTPN (Bogie Tank wagons for loading of petrol, Naphtha and other petroleum products) wagons of the goods train got derailed and fell in the dried-up river bed from the bridge with a bang. Three wagons caught fire and were gutted and another wagon got burnt partially. Around 200 meters of the railway track was damaged.

According to South Central Railway authorities, on being alerted by the train driver and crew of the train, railway authorities swung into action and separated the front portion of the train and moved it to 1 km away from the spot to minimise intensity. Two fire engines from Surareddypalem and Tangutur were pressed into service to put out the fire and even NDRF team was also requested to assist in rescue operation. As a precautionary measure, OHE on both up and down lines were switched off to reduce damage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhakrapeta Railway Station AP goods train crash
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp