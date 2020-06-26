Online classes for SSC students in Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School Education Commissioner C Veerabhadrudu on Thursday released a series of online video classes. The online classes, which will be telecast on DD Saptagiri Channel, have been designed for students, who have entered Class 10 this year, as schools are yet to reopen due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have started the online classes for Class 10 students to not waste their time as they will appear for SSC public examinations next year,” he said. Telugu, Hindi and English classes will be conducted from 10 to 11 am, for Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies, the classes will be held from 4 to 5 pm. The classes will be telecast till schools reopen, he informed

SCHEDULE

June 26 - Telugu, Social Studies,Hindi, Mathematics

June 29 - English, Physical Science

June 30 - Telugu, Natural Science