TDP general secretary Lokesh blames sand policy for workers’ suicides

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s new sand policy for suicides of construction workers. In the name of new sand policy, a severe crisis was created for four months, which led to over 60 workers committing suicides due to lack of work, he alleged. In a letter addressed to Jagan, Lokesh alleged that the new policy has crippled the construction industry and helped YCRC leaders to amass hundreds of crores of illegal money. The YSRC leaders were perpetrating their sand mafia activities under the cover of stock yards, he alleged.